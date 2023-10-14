× Expand The Signal US101 Presents - DYLAN SCOTT: THIS TOWN’S BEEN TOO GOOD TO US W/ MATT SCHUSTER, TAYLER HOLDER

Dylan ScottCountryCurb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched three No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” and “New Truck”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. Scott is a 2023 ACM nominee in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. With career streams exceeding 2 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin’ My Best Life, the new album from Scott, features fiery, #1 lead single “New Truck,” along with viral TikTok ballad, and current radio single, “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”

Matt SchusterCountryMatt Schuster has been called a Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers love child. With a roaring vocal, but tender and melodic hooks, Schuster has quickly gained a fan base all over the world from his small town of Charleston, Illinois. Drawing inspiration from influences like Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Kane Brown, Schuster combines accessible pop melodies with a strong dash of country.

Tayler HolderCountryTayler Holder is a musician, model, actor, and content creator. Holder is one of the biggest social influencers on TikTok with over 20 million followers, and his creative content currently reaches more than 25 million across all major platforms. Holder is definitely one to watch in 2023. He is currently recording new original music, with his newest single Marry You dropping January 28th 2023 . His modeling career is also on the rise, having recently signed with The Society Management modeling agency. Additionally, Holder has found success in the sports and acting worlds. His athletic talents led him to star in Brat TV’s motocross-themed digital series Dirt (for which he did all his own stunts). Following his first leading role, he was also featured in Brat TV’s Total Eclipse.