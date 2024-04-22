Earth Day Urban Plant Walk with High Garden Tea

× Expand The Land Trust for Tennessee Urban Plant Walk Square Post - 3 Urban Plant Walk Graphic

Calling all nature enthusiasts! Even in the city, there are chances to appreciate and reconnect with the natural world.

This Earth Day, The Land Trust is partnering with High Garden Tea and Five Wits Brewing Company to bring you on an Urban Plant Walk through downtown Chattanooga.

We’ll meet at Five Wits Brewing Company at 5:30 pm ET. High Garden Tea co-owner Leah Larabell will then lead a walking tour, informed by her decades-long practice of EcoHerbalism. Afterwards, we’ll return to Five Wits Brewing Co. for $5 pints on the patio!