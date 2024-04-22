Earth Day Urban Plant Walk with High Garden Tea

to

Five Wits Brewing Company 1501 Long Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Calling all nature enthusiasts! Even in the city, there are chances to appreciate and reconnect with the natural world.

This Earth Day, The Land Trust is partnering with High Garden Tea and Five Wits Brewing Company to bring you on an Urban Plant Walk through downtown Chattanooga.

We’ll meet at Five Wits Brewing Company at 5:30 pm ET. High Garden Tea co-owner Leah Larabell will then lead a walking tour, informed by her decades-long practice of EcoHerbalism. Afterwards, we’ll return to Five Wits Brewing Co. for $5 pints on the patio!

Info

Five Wits Brewing Company 1501 Long Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Earth Day Urban Plant Walk with High Garden Tea - 2024-04-22 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Earth Day Urban Plant Walk with High Garden Tea - 2024-04-22 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Earth Day Urban Plant Walk with High Garden Tea - 2024-04-22 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Earth Day Urban Plant Walk with High Garden Tea - 2024-04-22 17:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Arts & Entertainment Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 2, 2024

Wednesday

April 3, 2024

Thursday

April 4, 2024

Friday

April 5, 2024

Saturday

April 6, 2024

Sunday

April 7, 2024

Monday

April 8, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours