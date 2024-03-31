Easter Brunch at Wanderlinger

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

🐰🎶 Hop on over to WanderLinger for an EGG-citing Easter Sunday Celebration! 🎶🐰

Get ready for a day filled with fun, music, and delicious treats! 🌷🎵

📅 Date: Easter Sunday, March 31st

🕛 Time: 1:00 PM

Live music with Gino Fanelli at 12:00 PM

Easter Egg Hunt for the kiddos at 1:00 PM

Live music with The Other Brothers at 6:00 PM

🥞 Brunch Special:

Indulge in Chef Carolyn's delectable Strawberry Crepes, served exclusively for our Easter brunch! 🍓🥞

Let's make this Easter Sunday one to remember! Bring the whole family and join us for a day of celebration at WanderLinger. See you there! 🎉🐣

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Easter Brunch at Wanderlinger - 2024-03-31 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Easter Brunch at Wanderlinger - 2024-03-31 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Easter Brunch at Wanderlinger - 2024-03-31 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Easter Brunch at Wanderlinger - 2024-03-31 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Travel Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 28, 2024

Friday

March 29, 2024

Saturday

March 30, 2024

Sunday

March 31, 2024

Monday

April 1, 2024

Tuesday

April 2, 2024

Wednesday

April 3, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours