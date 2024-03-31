Easter Brunch at Wanderlinger

× Expand wanderlinger wanderlinger

🐰🎶 Hop on over to WanderLinger for an EGG-citing Easter Sunday Celebration! 🎶🐰

Get ready for a day filled with fun, music, and delicious treats! 🌷🎵

📅 Date: Easter Sunday, March 31st

🕛 Time: 1:00 PM

Live music with Gino Fanelli at 12:00 PM

Easter Egg Hunt for the kiddos at 1:00 PM

Live music with The Other Brothers at 6:00 PM

🥞 Brunch Special:

Indulge in Chef Carolyn's delectable Strawberry Crepes, served exclusively for our Easter brunch! 🍓🥞

Let's make this Easter Sunday one to remember! Bring the whole family and join us for a day of celebration at WanderLinger. See you there! 🎉🐣