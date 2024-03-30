Easter Egg Hunt

Ridgedale Baptist Church 1831 Hickory Valley Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Join us for a family friendly Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday March 30th from 10:00am-12:00pm. Egg hunts will take place by age group following this schedule: Preschool and Under - 10:30am. Kindergarten-Second Grade - 10:45. Third-Fifth Grade - 11:00am. When not participating in an egg hunt fill your time with games such as Giant Jenga and Giant Connect4 and Miniature Golf. Food trucks such as Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice, Sourdough Cuppa Joe and Donut NV will also be available. Egg Hunts and games will take place outside RAIN OR SHINE so come weather prepared. We can't wait to see you there.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4234990994
