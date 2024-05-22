Ecological Evenings – Community Permaculture Q&A

× Expand Christiana Key 2024 A food forest awaits you!

Join Nathaniel from Wild Violet Permaculture and Kayla Hatcher for an enriching experience at our upcoming Ecological Evenings event! We’re excited to invite you to a unique gathering where your questions take center stage, fostering a collaborative environment aimed at exploring and crafting solutions to ecological challenges.

Date: May 22nd, Wednesday Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

At Ecological Evenings, we’re flipping the script on traditional events by putting your inquiries at the forefront. Prior to the event, we encourage you to submit your burning questions related to permaculture design, regenerative land management, and any other ecological inquiries you may have. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or just beginning your journey into sustainable living, this is your chance to contribute to a dynamic conversation.

To submit your questions ahead of time, simply fill out this short form (you can remain anonymous). Don’t miss this opportunity to shape the discussion and explore solutions tailored to your specific interests and challenges.

If you have trouble with the hyperlink above, please copy and paste this URL into your browser bar:

https://forms.gle/S6dCqbhYL8qJi6qo6

During our time together, we’ll delve into the submitted questions, exploring them in-depth within the supportive context of our community. Together, we’ll brainstorm innovative approaches and practical solutions, drawing from the collective wisdom and expertise of all participants.

This inaugural Ecological Evenings event is just the beginning. As we gauge the success and resonance of this format, we envision future gatherings and even series dedicated to exploring more nuanced and complex topics. Your participation and feedback will be invaluable as we shape this evolving platform into a valuable resource for our community.

Whether you’re a long-time advocate for ecological sustainability or simply curious about how you can make a positive impact, Ecological Evenings welcomes you with open arms. Bring your dreams, your questions, and your enthusiasm for positive change as we come together to create a brighter, more sustainable future.

We can’t wait to see you there!