Ed Temple Classic

Tennessee State University
Excellence is our habit!
Date: 01/07/2023
Location: Tennessee State University, Nashville TN
Contacts for general questions: Chandra Cheeseborough
(tel: 615-294-2051)
Contacts for technical, registration questions: Support
Entry Rules: High School/College
On-line entry opens: 11/01/2022 closes: 01/04/2023 at 11:59 PM CT
Entry Restrictions: none
Fees: pay on-line with a Credit Card
No refunds
$40.00/unattached
High School $40.00/team member
College $400.00/team
On-line payments must be made by 01/04/2023
Entry Limits:
Teams may enter an unlimited number of athletes in each individual event.
Teams may enter an unlimited number of teams in each relay event.
Teams must enter a minimum of 4 & may enter a maximum of 8 on a relay.
Athletes may enter the maximum number of events as noted in entry limit column of this divisions table.
div # name low grade high grade entry limit
1 High School 9 12 unlimited
2 College 13 18 unlimited
Events:
Female Events
Sprint
[55] 55m dash High School College
[200] 200m dash College
[300] 300m dash High School
[600] 600m dash High School
Hurdle
[55H] 55m hurdles High School College
Distance
[400] 400m run College
[800] 800m run College
[1MILE] 1-mile run High School College
[3000] 3000m run College
Field
[LJ] long jump High School College
[TJ] triple jump College
[SP] shot put High School College
[WT] 35# weight throw College
[HJ] high jump College
[PV] pole vault College
Relay
[1600] 4x400m relay College
Male Events
Sprint
[55] 55m dash High School College
[200] 200m dash College
[300] 300m dash High School
[600] 600m dash High School
Hurdle
[55H] 55m hurdles High School College
Distance
[400] 400m run College
[800] 800m run College
[1MILE] 1-mile run High School College
[3000] 3000m run College
Field
[LJ] long jump High School College
[TJ] triple jump College
[SP] shot put High School College
[WT] 35# weight throw College
[HJ] high jump College
[PV] pole vault College
Relay
[1600] 4x400m relay College