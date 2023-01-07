Ed Temple Classic

Date: 01/07/2023

Location: Tennessee State University, Nashville TN

Contacts for general questions: Chandra Cheeseborough

(tel: 615-294-2051)

Contacts for technical, registration questions: Support

Entry Rules: High School/College

On-line entry opens: 11/01/2022 closes: 01/04/2023 at 11:59 PM CT

Entry Restrictions: none

Fees: pay on-line with a Credit Card

No refunds

$40.00/unattached

High School $40.00/team member

College $400.00/team

On-line payments must be made by 01/04/2023

Entry Limits:

Teams may enter an unlimited number of athletes in each individual event.

Teams may enter an unlimited number of teams in each relay event.

Teams must enter a minimum of 4 & may enter a maximum of 8 on a relay.

Athletes may enter the maximum number of events as noted in entry limit column of this divisions table.

div # name low grade high grade entry limit

1 High School 9 12 unlimited

2 College 13 18 unlimited

Events:

Female Events

Sprint

[55] 55m dash High School College

[200] 200m dash College

[300] 300m dash High School

[600] 600m dash High School

Hurdle

[55H] 55m hurdles High School College

Distance

[400] 400m run College

[800] 800m run College

[1MILE] 1-mile run High School College

[3000] 3000m run College

Field

[LJ] long jump High School College

[TJ] triple jump College

[SP] shot put High School College

[WT] 35# weight throw College

[HJ] high jump College

[PV] pole vault College

Relay

[1600] 4x400m relay College

Male Events

Sprint

[55] 55m dash High School College

[200] 200m dash College

[300] 300m dash High School

[600] 600m dash High School

Hurdle

[55H] 55m hurdles High School College

Distance

[400] 400m run College

[800] 800m run College

[1MILE] 1-mile run High School College

[3000] 3000m run College

Field

[LJ] long jump High School College

[TJ] triple jump College

[SP] shot put High School College

[WT] 35# weight throw College

[HJ] high jump College

[PV] pole vault College

Relay

[1600] 4x400m relay College

Info

Sports
615-294-2051
