Hunter Museum of American Art
Educator Night and Workshop
Local educators are invited to a free workshop at the Hunter featuring
tours of the new exhibits Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into
Freedom and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe. Enjoy
art activities, the Hunter’s teen exhibition and time to connect with
other local educators. Free to any local PreK-12 educators.
Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville
Museum of Art.
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High
Museum of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided
by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this
exhibition and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander.
Generous support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The
exhibition is curated by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator
of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
Local support for both exhibitions is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.