Educator Night and Workshop

Local educators are invited to a free workshop at the Hunter featuring

tours of the new exhibits Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into

Freedom and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe. Enjoy

art activities, the Hunter’s teen exhibition and time to connect with

other local educators. Free to any local PreK-12 educators.

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art.

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High

Museum of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided

by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this

exhibition and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander.

Generous support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The

exhibition is curated by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator

of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.

Local support for both exhibitions is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.