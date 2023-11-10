× Expand The Signal Electric Avenue - The 80's MTV Experience - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

Electric AvenuePop RockWe don’t get to repeat even one minute of our time here, but what if you could relive all the youthful energy and sonic celebration that was 1980s New Wave & FM Radio Pop: right here, right now? Every sound. Every nuance. Every time.

"If you close your eyes, it's 1985. This band is unbelievable."Christine Murphy, Manchester, CT

If the Devil is truly in the details, then these boys are slow dancing with Darth Vader himself. Electric Avenue’s sound is so close to that of the original artists that in 2019 Warner Music issued a cease-and-desist for using Tears for Fears original recordings on their social channels. After hearing the complete live recording of Electric Avenue’s performance, Warner Music issued an apology to the band. Update: It happened again with Elektra Records (Howard Jones) and Mute records (Depeche Mode) in 2022. The band won all three. You just can’t buy that kind of press!

What started out as a one-off gig in 2012, has turned into: 100 shows a year across the US; cruising international waters with The Walking Dead Cast (and fans), Kid Rock, The Impractical Jokers, and Pitbull; being joined on stage by Bobby Kimball (Lead singer of Toto), Little River Band, Talk Talk, Pat Benatar, plus other famous people living out their 80s rock star dreams; and flying internationally to perform for clients and corporations. What a Life! The band doesn't take any of this lightly and continue to wow audiences with proficiency and humility at every turn. In 2019, Electric Avenue was hand selected as 'America's Best 80s Band' and flown to Asbury Park, NJ to help Bruce Springsteen, Gurinder Chadha, and New Line Entertainment launch the 80s centric feel-good music film of the summer, 'Blinded by The Light'. Needless-to-say, Electric Avenue is more than your regular 'tribute band'. (No really, their resume of employers, tours, and recording credits is quite impressive!)

In a world where almost everything is for sale, you still can’t buy people’s support. That must be earned with sweat, consistency, proficiency, and kindness. Giving it all you’ve got on stage is natural for this A-Team, as-is the community relationship that Electric Avenue shares with its fans. As a result, over the last ten years, Electric Avenue has been able to raise just shy of 11 million dollars for charities across the South East. In fact, during the beginning of the pandemic, shortly after Electric Avenue was dubbed by Fox News as 'The first band in America to pivot to live-streaming, the night of lockdown', the band convinced one of its favorite Georgia charities that it was possible to move their charity online. It took a lot of homework, consideration, and production, but the band and charity were able to exceed the charities’ goals, and past fundraising records that night! As a result, EA's work ensured that all homeless people in Georgia were offered and administered free vaccinations. Another example of Electric Avenue, paying it forward.

“If we lose sight of who we were when we were younger, then we lose sight of allof the things that can still be important to us. This plays into what EA does, which is to remind people of a time when they came home from school, put on a record, and listened to it with open ears and an open heart. That’s what we’re selling – Nostalgia, community, and the absolute most fun.” Kevin Spencer (Lead Vocals / Guitar)

If name dropping is your thing: you may have seen or heard these guys with: Paul Simon, Loverboy, Emmy Lou Harris, Idina Menzel, Daniel Lanois (U2, Peter Gabriel, Dylan), Brian Blade, Lionel Richie, Little River Band, Michael Malarkey (Vampire Diaries), Daughtry, Zac Brown Band, Player, Sarah McLachlan, RENT (our singer performed the role of Roger Davis for 550 shows 2001-2004), Paula Cole, Tracy Chapman, Bobby Kimball (Toto) Kristian Bush (Sugarland), Edwin McCain, Robbie Dupree, Rita Wilson, Lindsay Ell, B-52s, Boston, Collective Soul, Mother's Finest, Sister Hazel, Yanni, Boyz II Men, & many more…

Eric Frampton – Keys, VocalsWill Groth – DrumsShannon Pengelly – Guitar, VocalsChris Pou – Production Manager – Live SoundKevin Spencer – Lead Vocals, GuitarTom Young – Bass, Vocals