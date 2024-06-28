× Expand The Signal Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party

Electric Feels is an experiential party from Los Angeles that plays a ridiculously fun blend of Indie Rock + Indie Dance music. We promote the music we play and an emphasis on the experience you have while listening to it.

We work hard to make this as unique, inclusive and fun as possible for everyone that attends with our stage production, awesome DJs, live elements, special guests & more. It’s a party with a festival feel.

It’s not about who’s on stage. It’s about what you feel and who you’re with in the crowd. It’s made from the moments we get lost in. Bring a friend or make one here and just let loose. All are welcome. We’re excited to join you. ⚡️