× Expand The Signal Eli Young Band - 10 Years: 10,000 Towns Tour performs live at The Signal - Concert Hal

Wed Jul 31 2024

8:00 PM (Doors 6:30 PM)

The Signal - Concert Hall

21 Choo Choo AvenueChattanooga, TN 37402

Ages 18+

Eli Young Band

Country

Since the band’s formation as college classmates 20 years ago, the Associated Press has celebrated EYB as “a smart, relevant antidote” to overdone clichés in Country music. The band has amassed 14 Billboard charting singles, including four No. 1 hits via 4x Platinum “Crazy Girl” and 3x Platinum “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” plus 2x Platinum “Love Ain’t” and Platinum “Drunk Last Night,” while also earning an ACM Award for Song of the Year as well as multiple GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Award nominations.

The musical band of brothers – Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson – play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots. While selling out venues from coast-to-coast as strong headliners, EYB has also shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Chris Young, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band. For more information on new music and upcoming tour dates, visit www.eliyoungband.com and follow on social media @EliYoungBand.