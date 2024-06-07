× Expand Cover Artist: Jessica Schulman ELSEWHERE (1600 x 900 px) - 1 ELSEWHERE: Exhibition Opening at ClearStory Arts

"ELSEWHERE: Pulling Forth the Invisible" is a multimedia fine art exhibition, curated by Rik Herrmann, focusing on themes of fantasy, futurism, nostalgia, alternative worlds, imaginary spaces, new scenarios, or just places that are far away from here. Featuring over 130 original artworks created by nearly 50 different local artists, this show will include sculptures, paintings, drawings, ceramics, wood carvings, photography, and even spoken word and poetic works.

OPENING FRIDAY JUNE 7, 6PM - 8PM

On display June 7 - July 27

C U R A T O R

Rik Herrmann

F E A T U R E D A R T I S T S

Aaron Quinn | Anna Myers | Annabelle Tarter | Ashley Delaney | Candice Stuart | Charity Troy | D. W. Gram | Dee Miles | Erika Denney | FALA x BEST | Faye Ives | Francis McGowan | Francisco Pedro Jr. | Grace Wright | Hamrick | Janice Kennedy | Jeffrey L. Cohen | Jeremiah Bell | Jessica Schulman (cover artist) | Jeweli Eslinger | Julia Morgan Scott | Katherine Frensley | Katrina Ferrier | Kristiana Mallo | Laura E Harvey | Lisa Denney | Lupina Poi Haney | Matt Welch | Megan Auffarth | Nadine Shillingford | Nathaniel Stepney | OSHANNA | Pieces of Mind by Meg | Pierce St. Rose | Rae Taylor | Rebecca Cook | Richard Lawrence Dubé | Rick Sanders | Rik Herrmann | Ruth Pearl | Salvatore Helmholtz | Savannah Young | Starfish and Coffee Studio - artist Shannon Gonzalez | Steve Griffin | Temple Glascock | Woodson Carpenter | Zena Gottholm