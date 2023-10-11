× Expand John Dooley Emily Wolfe at Songbirds on 10/11

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $18

Guitarist/songwriter/producer Emily Wolfe has been making waves with her powerful vocals and dynamic guitar skills and has no signs of slowing down in 2023. Not only is Epiphone/Gibson releasing a second Emily Wolfe Signature guitar, the “White Wolfe,” but Wolfe also recently wrapped up the self-produced follow-up to her 2021 album “Outlier” for release in late-summer/early-fall. She’s been out on the road headlining, and supporting The Gaslight Anthem and will continue touring throughout the rest of the year.

“I’ve spent 10 years building a foundation for my career and this year feels different. It feels like the momentum is finally picking up and I’m ready to take off. With new music coming out, another signature guitar with Epiphone and touring being back to normal after the pandemic, I am filled with nothing but excitement and gratitude.” - Emily Wolfe

Wolfe’s music combines elements of classic rock, blues and modern alternative rock, creating a unique and energetic sound. Emily Wolfe has garnered attention for her passionate live performance and has been recognized as an emerging talent in the rock music scene. Her work and live show have been praised as transcendent, sticky & sweet, bad-ass, and provocative, with a “blazing guitar that runs balance against compellingly melodic vocals that range from scorching to soothing.”