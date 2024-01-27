Empowering Your Empathy - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Being an empath can feel like a burden when we aren't taught what it means to be sensitive or how to protect ourselves with healthy boundaries.

Many of us take on the energy, emotions and belief systems from the world around us — including our loved ones. Like a sponge, we soak in this energetic and emotional information beginning at the time we are born. Oftentimes, we are completely unaware of how this affects us and our well-being, due to a general lack of understanding and education around what it means to be an empath in our society. This can lead to burn-out, stress and emotional exhaustion. The good news is — being an empath is a SUPERPOWER. It is the gift of being able to relate to those around us and deeply understand what it means to have a human experience. It is how we learn and grow from the people we meet and experiences we have along the way.

Join us for this exploration into what it means to be an empath, how to protect yourself, and ways to maintain energetic and emotional well-being.

About the instructor:

Sarah Leverett is the Creatrix of Intuitive Empowerment where she guides her clients back to the power of their own intuition through hypnosis, readings, and 1:1 mentorship. She is a teacher and writer who loves to explore the intersection of spirituality and practicality. Sarah is an Aries/Leo/Libra and a 2/4 Splenic Projector. She is currently based in Chattanooga, TN where she lives with her partner and three cat daughters, Comfy, Cozy and Camy.

