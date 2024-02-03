Encaustic Demo with Deborah Llewellyn

River Gallery
Join us for an encaustic demo by artist, Deborah Llewellyn!
River Gallery cordially invites you to an encaustic demo by artist, Deborah Llewellyn, from 1-3 PM on Saturday, February 3. Admission is free and open to the public.
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
River Gallery
