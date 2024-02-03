Encaustic Demo with Deborah Llewellyn

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

River Gallery cordially invites you to an encaustic demo by artist, Deborah Llewellyn, from 1-3 PM on Saturday, February 3. Admission is free and open to the public.

4236821287
