End of Year Design Show at Southern Adventist University

× Expand School of Visual Art and Design SVAD Show Poster

Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design invites the community to its End of Year Design Show on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. In Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium, works by film and animation students will be showcased in a video presentation and awards will be presented to students. In Brock Hall’s John C. Williams Art Gallery, pieces by fine art and graphic design students will be displayed through October 2. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.