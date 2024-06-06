× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/entrepreneurship-101-startup-costs-forecasting-and-budgeting-2-parter business

You have a great business idea and you really want to get started. You know you need a business plan that includes a financial forecast but have no idea how to create one. If this is you, then you need to take this 2-part class. It will help you compile a meaningful sales forecast, startup cost budget, and operating cost budget, that you can share with investors, bankers, family, and friends.

This class is two parts: Thursday, June 6 and 13 from 6pm-8pm. The first night we'll review what goes into forecasting and budgeting. The second night, you'll create a sales forecast and budget for your own business.

About the teacher:

Libby Santin founded Libby Santin Consulting LLC, a business consultancy that helps companies Start, Grow and Exit. Libby was the Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Prior to joining UTC, Libby was the President and Co-Owner of Dynamic Displays and Graphics, in Chattanooga. Over the course of her 30+ year career, she has worked in marketing and management roles for companies of all sizes. Libby holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Design from Georgia Tech, earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a Quickbooks Online ProAdvisor and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor.