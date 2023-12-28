Eric Turner Live at FEED

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Spend your Thursday evening enjoying live music on the patio! E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Eric Turner Live at FEED - 2023-12-28 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Eric Turner Live at FEED - 2023-12-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Eric Turner Live at FEED - 2023-12-28 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Eric Turner Live at FEED - 2023-12-28 18:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Chattanooga Dining Guide

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

October 5, 2023

Friday

October 6, 2023

Saturday

October 7, 2023

Sunday

October 8, 2023

Monday

October 9, 2023

Tuesday

October 10, 2023

Wednesday

October 11, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours