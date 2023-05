× Expand Betty Proctor ESA Yard Sale

Annual Yard Sale Announced by Alpha Beta ESA

Alpha Beta’s Annual Yard Sale will take place Saturday, May 13, rain or shine. Stop by 304 S. Sweetbriar Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37411 any time between 8 am and 2 pm for bargains on household items, home décor, furniture, ladies/men’s items and MORE! Call Lori Gearinger at (423) 280-1084 with questions.