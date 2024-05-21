Estate Planning Workshop: Wills & Living Trusts

× Expand Retirement Income Solutions LLC Join us for an educational workshop on Estate Planning.

A well-thought-out Estate Plan is essential for anyone that owns a home or has assets. With many questions on how new IRS Revenue codes could impact tax savings exemptions and deductions, the time is now to help ensure your Estate Plan can weather these changes.

At our upcoming event, you’ll learn about how the current Administration, Senate and Congress could impact your ability to take advantage of certain Estate Planning tools. You’ll hear straightforward facts about the best methods to help protect your family and heirs from the unnecessary stress, taxes and the cost of the probate process.

You will also learn about:

•2024 Taxes – How rising national debt could significantly impact your tax burden in retirement

•The advantages and disadvantages of the different types of Wills and Living Trusts

•Are there ways to help reduce future taxes and transfer more wealth to your heirs

•Why putting property in the name of your children could be a mistake

•How to help avoid the skyrocketing costs of nursing homes

•Estate Taxes are going back to “historical norms,” what does this mean for you?

•Which types of Powers of Attorney are best, and which ones could leave you powerless if you become disabled

•How probate works, and the best ways to help avoid it

•How to help protect your home and savings if you end up in a nursing home

