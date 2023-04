× Expand Wanderlinger Et Cetera

Et Cetera brings the funky jams back to Wanderlinger Brewing Co. April 7th! You never know what you're gonna get when these kooky kats get together, but it is sure to be a great time!

Door 8pm

Tix $10 at the door

Ages 21+

Etc. is a broad and extensive exploration into a wide variety of musical genres. (Funk, jazz, blues, rock, metal, reggae, you name it they do it.)