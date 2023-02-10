Etta May

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic Of The Year,” and so much more. In addition, she headlines the successful all-female comedy tour, “Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks,” selling out theatres all over the country.

Info

Comedy
