Please join us during the opening reception for still-life painter, Ev Niewoehner, and ceramicist, Mitch Yung, on Friday, January 5 from 5:30-7PM!! Spiced cocktails will be graciously served with the opportunity to meet River Gallery's newest artist, Ev Niewoehner. Free admission and open to the public.