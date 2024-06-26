An Evening with George Lynch of Dokken

× Expand John Dooley George Lynch of Dokken at Songbirds on 6/26

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Mixed Seated/Standing Show

GA Standing: $50

Bar Stool Seating: $75

Stage Right Table Seating: 125

Stage Left Table Seating: $175

GEORGE LYNCH

One of the most popular and influential guitarists to emerge from the 1980s heavy metal scene, George Lynch helped propel Dokken toward the top of the charts and later launched a solo career. With his arsenal of stylish guitars and virtuosic solos, Lynch has been at the forefront of the hard rock scene for over four decades.

TERRY ILOUS of XYZ

A hard rock/glam-pop metal unit with roots in both France and the US, XYZ was founded by vocalist Terry Ilous and honed their chops in and around the Sunset Strip. In 1989 they inked a deal with Enigma Records and released the band's eponymous debut album featuring hit songs such as "Inside Out" and "What Keeps Me Loving You."

AON (All or Nothing)

Drawing inspiration from the legends of classic rock while infusing a modern edge, AON's music is a dynamic fusion of anthemic choruses, blistering guitar solos, and rhythms that resonate with the heartbeat of rebellion. Their sound is a testament to the belief that rock isn't just a genre; it's a way of life