An Evening w/ Ryan Monroe (Band of Horses) + Josh Roberts

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $20

General Admission Day of Show: $25

Ryan Monroe joined Band of Horses in 2007 to record “Cease To Begin” and has been writing some of your favorite BoH jams and rocking with the band ever since, 16 years and counting. Josh Roberts, who fronts the amazing Hinges, and Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses both played in Captain Easy.

Ryan wrote and sang on Grammy Nominated album – ‘Infinite Arms’ and also co-wrote ‘Warning Signs’ off of the recent ‘Things Are Great’ album. Both artists have deep catalogues of amazing released and unreleased material, this exciting night of music is sure to please old fans and enthrall new ones.

Back as a Duo for the first time in 20 years, Ryan and Josh have been playing with each other from the early days, this is sure to be an amazing reunion of amazing musicians and friends. Fans of Captain Easy, Hinges, and Band of Horses are sure to fall in love with their medley of tunes that started it all. They get weird & put on a rockin’ show!

With support from local band, Magic Birds!