Exhibit Opening w/ Russell Whiting & Stephen Golder

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us at the River Gallery on March 8th, 2024 5:30-7:00PM to present the opening artists of March and April. Featured sculptures by Russell Whiting and Photography by Stephen Golder will be on display, along with complimentary beverages and snacks.

Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
