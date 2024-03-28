Exhibition Opening of VIVID: A Fresh Take

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Celebrate with us as we unveil a number of stunning recent acquisitions of contemporary art! Works include paintings, sculptures, and more by a diverse range of internationally acclaimed artists such as Toyin Ojih Odutola, Sanford Biggers and Rose B. Simpson. A painting recently acquired by the museum by Kehinde Wiley, international art star and the first Black artist to paint an official presidential portrait (of Barack Obama in 2018), anchors the show.

The evening will feature performances by Sarah Yvonne of Ballet Esprit and saxophonist Joshua T. Allen, docent tours of our modern galleries, and art activities for all ages.

Free and open to all thanks to generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Exhibition Opening of VIVID: A Fresh Take - 2024-03-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exhibition Opening of VIVID: A Fresh Take - 2024-03-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exhibition Opening of VIVID: A Fresh Take - 2024-03-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exhibition Opening of VIVID: A Fresh Take - 2024-03-28 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

Win With The Pulse

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 8, 2024

Saturday

March 9, 2024

Sunday

March 10, 2024

Monday

March 11, 2024

Tuesday

March 12, 2024

Wednesday

March 13, 2024

Thursday

March 14, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours