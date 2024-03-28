Exhibition Opening of VIVID: A Fresh Take

× Expand Image credit: Kehinde Wiley (b.1977), Ferdinand-Philippe-Louis-Charles-Henri, Duc d’Orleans, 2014, oil on canvas, Museum purchase with additional funds contributed by Kitty and Hacker Caldwell, Sally and Gary Chazen, Andrea Crouch, Katherine and Sam Currin, Ashley and Ward Davenport, Susan and Joe Davenport, Terri and H. Craig Holley, Candy Kruesi, Kathy and John Marek, Pam and Rick McKenney, James H. McKissic, Butch and Olan Mills, Paul Neely and Susan Street, Virginia Anne and Hugh Sharber, and Anonymous. © KehindeWiley. Kehinde Wiley's Ferdinand-Philippe-Louis-Charles-Henri, Duc d’Orleans

Celebrate with us as we unveil a number of stunning recent acquisitions of contemporary art! Works include paintings, sculptures, and more by a diverse range of internationally acclaimed artists such as Toyin Ojih Odutola, Sanford Biggers and Rose B. Simpson. A painting recently acquired by the museum by Kehinde Wiley, international art star and the first Black artist to paint an official presidential portrait (of Barack Obama in 2018), anchors the show.

The evening will feature performances by Sarah Yvonne of Ballet Esprit and saxophonist Joshua T. Allen, docent tours of our modern galleries, and art activities for all ages.

Free and open to all thanks to generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.