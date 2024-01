× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/1/25/fck-your-critics-find-your-why Critics

Got critics? F*ck 'em. You can't control what they say but you can control how you respond. Snatch up a few principles to help you shut them out, find your why and earn your degree in FU.

** Book giveaway The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson.

About the instructor:

Alexis Willis is a mom, bookworm, yogi and coach. Her day job is helping entrepreneurs create space through commercial real estate.