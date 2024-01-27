The “F” Word, Fascia: What it is & Why it's Important - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Canva Photos for Classes Vertical - Breathing Fascia

Fascia is an emerging and ever-growing paradigm that is now being considered in all aspects of health – prevention and treatment. Simply put, Fascia in a fabric that holds us together, a ubiquitous structure that permeates every part of our body to the cellular level. For so long fascia was thrown away by surgeons and anatomists, yet it is taking center stage as the largest sensory organ in the body with implications for everything from overall health and prevention - to surgery prep and recovery - to understanding diseases and transmission - to daily movement - to training for athletes - to body-mind-soul connection. In this course, Anne covers the basics of fascia, movement properties through the lens of tensegrity, and how it links to body/mind/spirit connection. You will walk away with a new perspective on your body, and its connection to your wholeness and well-being.

About the instructor:

Anne Lloyd Willett has over 35 years of experience teaching and facilitating all kinds of 'movement' and is known as a transformational guide, healer, and life coach. She brings a very rich and diverse mosaic of modalities to her work; and weaves in cutting edge information, new paradigms, and a fully integrated body-mind-soul approach to well-being. Her approach incorporates her multifaceted life and comprehensive studies and practice in psychology and coaching, breath therapy, holistic health, yoga, Pilates, astrology, dance, and body wisdom. Also, as an artist, she brings her inspirational angel art to her work. Her approach to movement is through the lens of fascia and tensegrity. She has studied with brilliant teachers from around the globe including master teacher Ron Fletcher, first generation student of Joe Pilates; and she has observed human surgeries live and conducted intensive human body dissections to understand the connections and intricacies of the human body. In addition to holding Private Sessions with clients ages 12 to 101, she is an author, as well as a guest lecturer presenting to international audiences.