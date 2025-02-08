× Expand The GEM Theatre The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

Join Jeremy Davis, Clay Johnson, and their big band – The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra – at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, February 8 at 7:30pm. The high-energy show features songs ranging from Motown to country, with a dash of folk and rock hits, and is led by two entertaining southern gentlemen. Experience a show like no other when the talented musicians perform their renditions of melodies and stories from the Great American songbook. Tickets are $35-$45; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.