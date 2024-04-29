FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM ADS 101: HOW TO GENERATE TRAFFIC WITH JUST $10/DAY

× Expand Image via Canva social media

Learn how to drive traffic to your business using Facebook and Instagram ads, even with just $10 a day!

Are you a small business owner, entrepreneur, or marketer looking to leverage the power of Facebook and Instagram advertising without breaking the bank? This workshop will teach you how to effectively promote your products or services on these popular social media platforms, even on a limited budget. Whether you're new to advertising on social media or looking to enhance your existing campaigns, this workshop is perfect for anyone seeking to reach their target audience using paid advertising.

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding the fundamentals of Facebook and Instagram advertising

Crafting compelling ad content that resonates with your audience

Targeting strategies to reach the right audience for your business

Budgeting and bidding techniques to maximize your advertising dollars

Monitoring and optimizing your campaigns for optimal performance

Real-world case studies and examples of successful low-budget campaigns

Please note: Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops to follow along.

About the instructor:

Chelsya Ashley is a Lead Marketing Strategist and Founder of Cheya Media. She is an experienced and passionate growth strategist who specializes in content strategy and data-driven marketing. With 7+ years in marketing, she's worked with over 350 companies to grow their business through performance marketing and growth strategies - including large corporations like Stanley Tools, Proof Syrup, Rite Aid, KNESKO Skin and AARP. After working for three marketing agencies, she decided to start her own. She's obsessed with her Bichpoo puppy, Bali, and loves walking down the Riverwalk with her husband and her puppy. When she's not working, she's kickboxing, reading, or watching movies with her husband.