Chattanooga Audubon Society Fairy and Folk Festival

Whether you're young or young at heart, the Fairy & Folk Festival promises a day filled with wonder and unforgettable moments. Join us as we come together to celebrate the magic of nature and the timeless allure of folklore.

May 24th-26th

🧚‍♀️ Embrace the Magic: From graceful fairies to mischievous mermaids, our enchanted guests will delight and enchant visitors of all ages.

🎶 Harmony of Folklore: Enjoy the rich tapestry of folk traditions through captivating music, storytelling, and dance. Experience the timeless melodies, celebrating the cultural heritage that connects us all.

🎨 Creative Expression: Release your inner artist with hands-on crafts and activities inspired by the enchanting world of fairy tales. From crafting fairy wands to creating magical potions, there's something for everyone.

🌿 Discover Nature's Secrets: Wander through our fairy-filled trails and encounter the wonders of the natural world.

🍃 Celebrate Conservation: At the heart of our festival lies a deep commitment to preserving and protecting the natural world. Learn about the vital work of the Chattanooga Audubon Society and discover how you can play a part in safeguarding our planet's precious ecosystems.

​Mark your calendars and prepare to embark on a journey beyond imagination at the Chattanooga Audubon Society's Fairy & Folk Festival! Fairy wings optional, but highly encouraged!