Check out the best of two legendary rock bands when Faithfully: An Eagles and Journey Experience takes The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm. The Nashville-based group has been performing for over 11 years, bringing their high-energy show to fans across the country and beyond. Faithfully covers the biggest hits and fan-favorites from all eras of The Eagles and Journey.