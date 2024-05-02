The Fall Guy in IMAX!

Universal Pictures, IMAX
THE FALL GUY
Colt Seavers, a battered and past-his-prime action choreographer, finds himself working on a film set with Tom Ryder, a famous actor for whom he had doubled long ago. When Tom goes missing and the film, which is being directed by Jody Moreno, Colt's ex-girlfriend in her directing debut, is in danger of being shut down, Colt volunteers to find Tom and save Jody's debut film.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
May 2 at 6:15 PM
May 3 - 4 at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM
May 5 at 5:00 PM
May 6 - 9 at 6:15 PM