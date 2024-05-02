The Fall Guy in IMAX!

× Expand Universal Pictures, IMAX THE FALL GUY Colt Seavers has to rescue famed actor Tom Ryder and ensure the filming of Jody Monroe's debut film goes off without a hitch! See all the wild and crazy turns it takes in Fall Guys in IMAX!

Colt Seavers, a battered and past-his-prime action choreographer, finds himself working on a film set with Tom Ryder, a famous actor for whom he had doubled long ago. When Tom goes missing and the film, which is being directed by Jody Moreno, Colt's ex-girlfriend in her directing debut, is in danger of being shut down, Colt volunteers to find Tom and save Jody's debut film.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

May 2 at 6:15 PM

May 3 - 4 at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM

May 5 at 5:00 PM

May 6 - 9 at 6:15 PM