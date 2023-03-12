Family Fun Day

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy art activities, performances and more inspired by the Hunter’s

special exhibitions Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom

and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe. Regular admission

applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this

program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re

attending with children. Family programming is generously sponsored

by The Mark Hite Team.

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art.

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum

of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The

Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition

and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous

support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated

by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-

Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.

Local support for both exhibitions is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
to
