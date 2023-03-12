Hunter Museum of American Art
Family Fun Day
Enjoy art activities, performances and more inspired by the Hunter’s
special exhibitions Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom
and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe. Regular admission
applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this
program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re
attending with children. Family programming is generously sponsored
by The Mark Hite Team.
Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville
Museum of Art.
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum
of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The
Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition
and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous
support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated
by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-
Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
Local support for both exhibitions is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware