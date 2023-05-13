× Expand River City Company Family Fun Day is FREE to attend on Saturday, May 13

Join River City Company and art partners on the Chattanooga Green for a Family Fun Day in Downtown. Free kite building, art making, crafts, coloring, music and more await you - all for free!

Kite Building Workshops: To help us ensure we have plenty of supplies on site, please RSVP for a workshop time here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-day-tickets-617244463807

Thank you to our partners who make this event free to the public - Benwood Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis, and First Horizon Bank. The event is produced by River City Company.