Family Fun Day

to

Chattanooga Green 100 Chestnut Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join River City Company and art partners on the Chattanooga Green for a Family Fun Day in Downtown. Free kite building, art making, crafts, coloring, music and more await you - all for free!

Kite Building Workshops: To help us ensure we have plenty of supplies on site, please RSVP for a workshop time here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-day-tickets-617244463807

Thank you to our partners who make this event free to the public - Benwood Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis, and First Horizon Bank. The event is produced by River City Company.

Info

Chattanooga Green 100 Chestnut Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Family Fun Day - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Day - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Fun Day - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Fun Day - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Win With The Pulse!

EPB Community Spotlight