FASHION STYLING & SIGNATURE TRENDS 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

In this class, you'll learn about how to style your clothes, fashion trends and how to shop your closet from fashion expert Chery Jordan. Chery has left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. Her “Glow Up” style is for everyone, any age, and is a harmonious blend of elegance, boldness, and attention to detail.

This class will cover:

How to create your fashion Super Power: Models will be on-site to show you how to find the most valuable pieces in your wardrobe and examples of timeless staples for your Spring Kickoff!

Best Trend Interplay: How to make fashion trends look different and work for you.

Lessons in Power Styling: How to modernize your basics to become badass. You’ll learn how to power style from shades to shoes.

Out of Your Own Closet: How to shop your closet, style what you already have, and maximize your best looks.

We’ll also have a Q&A at the end of the class.

Bring your favorite piece of clothing, whether you have never worn it because you don’t know how to style it or you wear it all the time.

Whether it’s a red carpet, travel, special event or a casual street look, Chery’s touch elevates every outfit, exploring new “Hi-Low” “Mash-Ups”, and the revival of all things Retro! Join this class to learn how to work it both 9-5 and 5-9!

About the teacher:

Chery Jordan’s 30+ year expertise evolves from her lengthy experience with Couture and high-end companies under the umbrella Louis Vuitton, working with designers Donna Karan, DKNY, Anna Sui, Dennis Basso, Public School and was head stylist for countless Fashion Week Production.

Chery has worked with Steven Tyler, Jazz musician Phoebe Snow, and many celebrities including Yoko Ono, Rashida Jones, Brooke Shields, Iman and the Housewives of New York. Chery has taught her Buying, Management, Styling and Merchandising skills working as a Stylist for FIT-New York Fashion Institute of Technology) to Freshman Classes and was awarded ‘Professorship’ as a Certified Professional Image and Fashion Consultant the iconic fashion house Barneys New York.

Her involvement upon arrival in Chattanooga is the inaugural Fashion Expo 2021- a showcase of 12-plus designers, where she trained and styled her models and emerged in the top three and crowd favorite, also producing and directing a Fashion video on the iconic Walnut Street Bridge, attracting fashion enthusiasts, resulting in teaching modeling bootcamps for Chattanooga’s Medical Alliance Fashion Show.

She currently curates Vintage clothing and jewelry Pop-ups, a ‘Summer in Paris’ Fashion Show, and volunteers with the Chattanooga Juneteenth Festival of Arts. In October 2023, she curated the ‘Gilded’ Fashion Show with the Golden Goddesses for The Hunter Museum and is currently curating the Technology Exhibit there.