× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Save The Date FD Flyer - 2 Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Chester Frost Park Pavilion.

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Presents

FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE 2024

"Princess of the Park"

Join us for a night of Food, Fun, and Photos with your special PRINCESS!

Saturday, June 29th 2024 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

🎟🎫Tickets: https://square.link/u/NcD57DsU

Spend the night dancing with your daughter to music provided by a professional DJ, taking silly photos in our Selfie Booth, devouring delectable treats from our Catered Buffet, or enjoying the night air on a Cinderella Carriage ride.

We will also have a professional photographer on hand to take special portraits to be treasured for a lifetime.

· This Event is FOR GIRLS AGES: 2 to 18

· Tickets are $36.35 Per Person (Taxes and Fees Included - $35.00 Base Price + $1.35 Taxes & Fees)

· Tickets are VERY LIMITED! This event is expected to Sell Out!

· Tickets must be purchased online. No Tickets will be available at the Door.

· All Ticket Sales are FINAL. No Refunds.

For More Info: https://parks.hamiltontn.gov/372/Father-Daughter-Dance