Faun Fables Solstice Party and Concert

× Expand https://www.facebook.com/faunfablesmusic/ Faun Fables Summer 2023 tour

Follow Ladybug and Twobird productions present a Summer Solstice celebration

featuring Faun Fables with local Lon Eldridge opening.

Wednesday, June 21st;

Show at 7pm EST

8pm Headliner

Veggie dinner is available 6-7pm only. $10 donation.

Giant Puppet Performance

$15 in advance *link below

$20 at the door

Kids are free

Walden Peak Farm (141 US 127)

$15 Advance Tix: https://account.venmo.com/u/michael-mccamish-2

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/16Zl99LHt

Set 1: Lon Eldridge

Set 2: Giant Puppet Performance

Set 3: Faun Fables

Faun Fables are troubadours of animist, otherworldly folk music since 1998, FAUN FABLES are known for exquisite, visceral adventures in song and live performance. Dawn McCarthy's writing and voice (which THE NEW YORKER described as “one of the more compelling instruments in contemporary music") opens hearts and minds with a whisper to a rallying battle cry into her mythical world, animated by the adventurous musicality and vocals of partner Nils Frykdahl (Sleepytime Gorilla Museum). Dawn has also used her vocal virtuosity in successful collaborations with Will Oldham (Bonny Prince Billy) to produce the two critically acclaimed albums The Letting Go and What the Brother’s Sang. (a tribute to the Everly Brothers). FAUN FABLES have been touring the club, theater, grass roots and festival circuits of North America and Europe since 1998, and will be releasing their eighth record on DRAG CITY RECORDS in 2024.

https://www.dragcity.com/artists/faun-fables

https://www.facebook.com/faunfablesmusic

https://youtu.be/k_vYbAClZCI

Lon Eldridge is often said to have talent and style well beyond his years. His warm and infectious musicality is sure to keep you tuned in throughout his set, coupling masterful fingerstyle guitar with clever, brilliant vocals. You'll swear there's more than one person playing on stage! Lon has toured North America, Europe, and Japan taking his unique blend of traditional blues, ragtime, and swing to whole new audiences. This is a show (and a moustache) you definitely don't want to miss!

Lon began playing guitar at the age of thirteen, and it quickly grew into a passion and an obsession. Lon's playing style is one of intricate fingerstyle guitar work, evoking the spirits of Mississippi John Hurt, Robert Johnson, Blind Blake and countless other musical masters. Alongside this is a calm, cool stage demeanor that would lead you to believe he's actually sitting in an arm chair in your living room, rather than on a stage. An avid collector of 78rpm records, Lon spends most of his free time tucked away with his ear glued to a Victrola horn.

https://youtu.be/EwuzwtUKF7Y