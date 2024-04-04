Featured Artists' Show Opening Reception for Mark & Melissa Gates Thursday 4/4 at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Area 61 Gallery Featured Artists' Show at Area 61 Gallery for April & May 2024 -- Collaborative Works by Melissa & Mark Gates in "Perfect Pairing". Meet the artists during the opening reception, Thursday, 4/4 from 6-8 pm.

Join us Thursday, April 4th from 6-8 pm for the opening reception of our latest Featured Artists' Show - "Perfect Pairing", the Art of Melissa and Mark Gates.

Melissa and Mark Gates travel extensively throughout the United States exhibiting and selling their work at juried art shows and festivals. Their latest works, featuring some exciting new collaborations, will debut during this show in their hometown of Chattanooga, TN and will be on display and available for purchase through May.

Their collaborative pieces are described by the couple as "Two hearts finally creating as one, delivering lively pieces that juxtapose Mark's textural distortions with Melissa's steady-handed realism."

Meet Mark and Melissa during the opening reception Thursday, 4/4, from 6-8 pm.*

*Note: Area 61 Gallery will also be open for First Friday April (4/5) from 6-8 pm, but animal lovers, Melissa & Mark, will be supporting the great work of The McKamey Animal Center at the MAC GALA annual fundraising event.