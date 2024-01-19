Fiber Arts Showcase: A Celebration of the Fiber Arts

In the early 20th century, our building was used as the home for the Central Franklin Process Co., a yarn-dyeing factory operating in the midst of the Dalton textiles boom. Now, roughly 100 years later, we're going back to our roots and are proud to present a celebration of contemporary fiber artists.

Featuring over 25 local artists working with fabric, yarn, dye, wool, and many other textile formats, plus live weaving by Lisa Denney at the opening reception, come see what the world of fiber arts has to offer on January 19.

Opening Reception: Jan 19, 6-8p

First Friday: February 2, 6-8p

Closing Open House: February 10, 2-6p

Outside of our public events, the show is available to see any time it's convenient for you. See our website to book a viewing and read about the featured 26 artists.

