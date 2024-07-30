Fiesta Tuesday with Mark Andrew

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Fiesta Tuesday and live music on the patio, we don’t mind if we do! Enjoy the music of Mark Andrew while you enjoy $6 shrimp cocktail, $5 margaritas and $15 margarita pitchers. He plays crowd pleasing sing-a-longs from the 1960’s to present day, playing classic rock, classic country, Motown and blues. Enjoy dinner on the patio and live, local music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
