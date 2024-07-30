Fiesta Tuesday with Mark Andrew

Fiesta Tuesday and live music on the patio, we don’t mind if we do! Enjoy the music of Mark Andrew while you enjoy $6 shrimp cocktail, $5 margaritas and $15 margarita pitchers. He plays crowd pleasing sing-a-longs from the 1960’s to present day, playing classic rock, classic country, Motown and blues. Enjoy dinner on the patio and live, local music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.