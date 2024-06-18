Finding Midlife Magic

× Expand Photo via Canva girls

The concept of mid-life is presented as a time of dread or something to fight. Cultural narratives promote botox and hair dye to keep the societal desire of “ageless” beauty. But there has been a shift. Have you felt it?

People are embracing their inner truth. Many of them approach their 40's and their body starts talking louder. It says things like, “This does not add value to you and your life!” or “You were designed for more!”

This workshop is for people curious about the peri-menopause to post-menopause stage in life (35+).

In the Midlife Magic workshop you will leave with a new awareness of what is possible. You will likely feel validated and hopeful of this potentially beautiful stage in life.

We will cover topics such as:

The History of Menopause

The Power in the Pause

Nervous System Support (Breathwork & Tension Release Exercises)

The Power of the Menstrual Cycle leading into peri-menopause

Ageless Arousal

This will be an interactive discussion/instruction with light breathwork and movement so comfortable casual attire is encouraged.

Bring a friend and dive into this discussion.

About the teacher:

Shannon Hamaker has been shedding light on Sexual Health for over 20 years through her presentations and coaching. She is a graduate of the UTC, with a BS in Human Ecology, Child and Family Studies and Sex Educator Certification through Indiana University. She has a diverse background working with adolescents in non-profit settings, sexual health education, and currently as a Relationship Coach.

Shannon loves to support others through presentations, facilitating transformational retreats, and one-on-one coaching. She enjoys interacting with people in an effort to help them feel empowered and confident in their bodies. She loves all things travel and playing outdoors, especially in the beautiful hills of Tennessee!