Fireworks Friday | Lookouts vs. Smokies

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. After the game, fans will see a spectacular fireworks show!

Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Sports
423-267-2208
