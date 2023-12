× Expand Stephanie Clarke Southside Holiday Sing-A-Long at The Granfalloon

Come by The Granfalloon December 17th for the first annual Southside Holiday Sing-A-Long Event!

Doors will open at 5pm, and singing will go from 5:30-7:30. Food options will be provided by Adelle’s Creperie.

Adult tickets are $10 , and kids are free - Bring the family and enjoy an evening of Holiday music and Crepes!