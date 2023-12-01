First Friday December at Area 61 Gallery -- Tiny Art, Giftables & More

to

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad Street, Suite 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Stop by Area 61 Gallery during First Friday December (12/1) between 6 - 8 pm and meet the artists, pick up some amazing original gifts and toast with us to the holiday season. New pieces have been added to the featured artist’s show — The Mini Collection by Emily Boyd — and all of our artists have beautiful pieces available at very affordable price points.

Browse and shop mini masterpieces, art jewelry, pottery, sculpture, ornaments, art reproduction calendars, prints, etc. from our 31 local artists. Cheer(s)

Info

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad Street, Suite 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
423-648-9367
to
Google Calendar - First Friday December at Area 61 Gallery -- Tiny Art, Giftables & More - 2023-12-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Friday December at Area 61 Gallery -- Tiny Art, Giftables & More - 2023-12-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Friday December at Area 61 Gallery -- Tiny Art, Giftables & More - 2023-12-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Friday December at Area 61 Gallery -- Tiny Art, Giftables & More - 2023-12-01 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

November 30, 2023

Friday

December 1, 2023

Saturday

December 2, 2023

Sunday

December 3, 2023

Monday

December 4, 2023

Tuesday

December 5, 2023

Wednesday

December 6, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours