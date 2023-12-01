First Friday December at Area 61 Gallery -- Tiny Art, Giftables & More

× Expand Keeli Crewe, gallery images collage created with Canva First Friday December (12/1) from 6-8pm at Area 61 Gallery - 721 Broad Street (black awning left of the historic Tivoli Theatre)

Stop by Area 61 Gallery during First Friday December (12/1) between 6 - 8 pm and meet the artists, pick up some amazing original gifts and toast with us to the holiday season. New pieces have been added to the featured artist’s show — The Mini Collection by Emily Boyd — and all of our artists have beautiful pieces available at very affordable price points.

Browse and shop mini masterpieces, art jewelry, pottery, sculpture, ornaments, art reproduction calendars, prints, etc. from our 31 local artists. Cheer(s)