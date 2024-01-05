First Friday January 2024 at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Area 61 Gallery, Keeli Crewe via Canva The 1st First Friday of 2024 -- Open House reception at Area 61 Gallery, Chattanooga, TN

Celebrating The First, First Friday of 2024...

Join us at Area 61 Gallery for First Friday January, this Friday, 1/5, from 6-8 pm. Toast to 2024 with the artists of Area 61 Gallery. If you are an art-lover, there are plenty of new pieces to spend your holiday gift cash on and everyone is welcome to browse and mingle with our artists to learn about their work and process.

New year, new art, a little bubbly and more...Including a "Flash Sale" on Jeff Fulkerson's Art Jewelry – 25% off during January's First Friday. Drop in between 6-8 pm for more New Year's Cheer.