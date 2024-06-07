FIRST FRIDAY JUNE at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Keeli Crewe with artist permission for painting detail First Friday monthly open house at Area 61 Gallery - Mix & Mingle with the local gallery artists.

FIRST FRIDAY June – 6/7 from 6-8 pm – Meet the Artists & More

Drop-in during our monthly open house event – the 1st Friday of each month. See the latest arrivals fresh from our artists' studios, Mix & Mingle with our local artists, and enjoy a refreshing beverage as you tour the space and visit with the artists & owners.

Our monthly First Friday open house event has become a monthly locals' social event to catch up with friends within our art-loving community. It is an opportunity to get to know the artists (if they are in town, several travel seasonally for art shows and festivals) and learn about their work and process.

ABOUT First Friday:

First Friday is a nationally recognized public event originally organized by cities to promote various networking events in neighborhoods and among communities. The arts, especially art galleries, adopted the concept early on as a way for the community to connect with their local artists in their studios, known as "Open Studios", and through local art galleries. Chattanooga adopted the First Friday concept as a unified art gallery hop or art crawl in 2014 in coordination with the Association for Visual Arts (AVA). For each monthly First Friday, Chattanooga participating galleries post their First Friday event on their own social media platforms and also to a shared Facebook page @FirstFridayChattanoogaArts. Visit http://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts/ monthly to see who will be open that month.

NOTE: In 2024, since all of Chattanooga's galleries aren't concentrated in one area, the galleries on the Northshore opted to host their opening reception events mid-week instead of on the First Friday of each month. Follow In-Town Gallery and AVA on Facebook for their event updates.