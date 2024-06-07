First Friday The Northside Gallery

The Northside Gallery , located inside the historic Northside Presbyterian Church, 923 Mississippi Ave. , is honored to present the works of twelve Chattanooga artists. Some of these artists have never exhibited before.

So the paintings are fresh to the Chattanooga audience. This First Friday June 7 event is from 5-7pm.

Lookout Mountain artists & Privateer Yacht Club artists are among the featured painters. Many of the works are nautically themed or local landscapes.

Enjoy browsing original works of art and meet the artists who have submitted pieces in a variety of art mediums, including pastels, oils, watercolors, acrylics and mixed media. Artists exhibiting are : Beth Bradford, Susie Chamlee, Michele Chandler, Mary Clemons, Ellen Franklin, Joyce Jones, Romy Oakey, Peter Snyder, Connie Ward, Heidi Atchley Wilson and Grace Wright.

We will also have a tiny treasures room featuring jewelry , miniatures, unframed paintings , original books and much more. There is something for every taste

This new exhibit will continue through July 22, during regular gallery hours, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. To purchase art please contact the Northside Presbyterian Church office at 423-266-1766 or come to First Friday.