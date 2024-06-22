× Expand Tennessee Aquarium In partnership with the Edwin Hotel, Join us on Saturday, June 22nd, for an after-hours adventure at the Tennessee Aquarium. Take a leisurely tour through both Aquarium buildings while sampling beers from local breweries and enjoying food, music, and more!

Ticket Pricing:

TN Aquarium Members: $70*

General Public: $85

Designated Driver: $60

*Dual & Family Members may purchase a maximum of two tickets at the member price.

Your Ticket Includes:

After-hours admission to both Aquarium buildings

Ten (10) 4oz beer samples from local & regional breweries

Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages courtesy of Coca-Cola United.

Complimentary snack courtesy of Food Works, with additional food available for purchase

Each guest will receive a Fish+Sips branded atlas bag, bottle opener and wheat straw sunglasses

Tickets are limited and are non-refundable. Guests must be 21 & up. Please ensure you have read all policies before purchasing your tickets. First and last names of each participant must be included below. ID's must match the names below and will be age verified at the event.

Participating Breweries: Naked River Brewing, SweetWater Brewing Co., Oddstory Brewing Co.,Five Wits Brewing, Monkey Town Brewing & Tailgate Brewing with more to come!

Don't Forget to pre-purchase your Fish+Sips shirt(s)! Short sleeve, long sleeve, and racerback tank tops are available. Shirts can be picked up at the Fish + Sips merch table. The shirt pre-sale closes May 10th, 2024 (or when the event sells out). Please Note: a very limited number of shirts will be available for purchase onsite- pre-ordering is the only way to guarantee shirt and size availability!