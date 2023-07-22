× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Join us for an after-hours adventure at the Tennessee Aquarium. Enjoy a leisurely tour through River Journey and Ocean Journey while sampling beers from local and regional breweries along the way.

Join us for an after-hours adventure at the Tennessee Aquarium. Enjoy a leisurely tour through River Journey and Ocean Journey while sampling beers from local and regional breweries along the way. Finish your tour at the Aquarium’s outdoor pavilion with food, music and more!

The Tennessee Aquarium is a nonprofit focused on connecting people with nature and empowering them to make informed decisions about water and wildlife. Money raised through this event will support the Aquarium’s nonprofit mission.

Tickets

Aquarium Members: $70

Non-members: $85

Your ticket includes:

Admission to both Aquarium buildings

Ten (10) – 4 oz beer samples from more than six (6) local breweries

Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and snacks, with additional food available for purchase

Each guest will receive a drawstring swag bag with a Stanley stainless tumbler and additional goodies inside.

Participating Breweries:

Naked River Brewing

Oddstory Brewing Co.

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co.

SweetWater Brewing Company

Big River Grille & Brewing Works

Cherry St. Brewing

Music, entertainment, and food vendor announcements coming soon!

Thank you to our Fish & Sips 2023 Sponsors: The Edwin

Looking for overnight accommodations? The Edwin is offering a special Fish & Sips discounted reservation rate!

Terms & Conditions

This is not an unlimited tasting event. This event is for guests ages 21 and over only. Must show ID at the door. No ID = no entry and no refunds. No refunds for no shows or late arrivals. Tickets are subject to sell out and will NOT be available at the door. Tickets will go off sale at 12pm on Thursday, July 20th or when sold out, whichever comes first.

Brew Rules

This event is for guests 21 and over only.

You must bring your ID to the event to receive admission. No admittance without ID and no refunds for no ID.

No outside food or beverages. Outside alcohol being brought in will result in an immediate expulsion from the event with no refund.

No pets (except service dogs)

Last admittance at 8:30 p.m.

No re-entry for this event.

Last pour at 9:15 pm

We do not offer designated driver tickets. Fish & Sips is an opportunity for guests to enjoy an array of activities and experiences, regardless of whether you choose to sample the local beers that will be available. A variety of non-alcoholic beverages and food vendors will be located throughout the buildings, making beer sampling optional.